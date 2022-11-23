|
|
|
Paper Packaging Maker BisBags Aims for EUR6.5M Turnover in 2022, Up 25% YOY
Nov 23, 2022
Paper Packaging Maker BisBags Aims for EUR6.5M Turnover in 2022, Up 25% YOY.
Paper packaging producer BisBags expects EUR6.25 million turnover in 2022, up 25% from 2021.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Euroins Romania Keeps Top Spot On Local RCA Market In First 9 Months Of 2022
Euroins Romania, leader of the local third-party motor vehicle insurance (RCA) market, continues to hold the top spot at the end of the first nine months of 2022, with a 31% market share, a level slightly lower as compared to the first half of (...)
President Iohannis in Vilnius: We can boost cooperation with Lithuania, high-tech, financial technologies, cybersecurity envisaged
Cooperation with Lithuania can be scaled up, as areas such as top technologies, financial technologies and cybersecurity are being considered, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in a press conference delivered in Vilnius together with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda. “We were (...)
Ford Trucks VP: We'll Have Synergy of Suppliers in Turkey and Romania
Craiova can attract new investments in the automotive industry beyond the almost EUR500 million already announced by Ford Otosan after the takeover of the plant from the Americans.
Bucharest Stock Exchange's 20 Blue Chips Post 9-Month Combined Net Profit Of RON22B, Up 111% YoY
The 20 companies whose shares are included in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2022 with a combined net profit of RON21.7 billion (over EUR4 billion), up 111% year-over-year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data aggregated (...)
Swisspod Seeks To Raise EUR500,000 On SeedBlink
Swisspod Technologies, a Swiss-American start-up developing Hyperloop, an ultra-high-speed, emission-free, intercontinental transportation solution for passengers and cargo, targets EUR500,000 on SeedBlink, an investment platform for European startups, company representatives said in a (...)
DefMin Tilvar, UK ambassador Noble discuss security situation in the region
Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar had a meeting with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, on Thursday, with the two officials addressing, in context, the security situation in the region, informs a press release from the (...)
ForMin Aurescu: NATO ministerial meeting to be hosted by Romania will once again prove the unity and solidarity of the allies
The meeting of the NATO foreign ministers to be hosted by Romania on November 29 and 30 “will once again prove the unity and solidarity of the allies and will look for solutions to counter the effects of Russia’s brutal war of aggression of against Ukraine,” Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan... (...)
|