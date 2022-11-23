Paper Packaging Maker BisBags Aims for EUR6.5M Turnover in 2022, Up 25% YOY

Paper Packaging Maker BisBags Aims for EUR6.5M Turnover in 2022, Up 25% YOY. Paper packaging producer BisBags expects EUR6.25 million turnover in 2022, up 25% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]