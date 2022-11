Orange adds Suceava to the map of 5G cities in Romania

Orange adds Suceava to the map of 5G cities in Romania. Telecom operator Orange continues to expand its local network by adding Suceava, a major city in northeastern Romania, to the map of cities with 5G coverage. Thus, the Orange 5G network, which offers maximum download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and average speeds of 600 Mbps, now covers a total of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]