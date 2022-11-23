Bloomberg: Romania supplies the EU with labor but covers own shortages with Asian workers

Bloomberg: Romania supplies the EU with labor but covers own shortages with Asian workers. Low-skilled workers have been at the forefront of the workforce exodus from Romania to the EU, forcing the Romanian government to plan to bring half a million workers from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal to cover internal labor shortages. An analysis of Romania’s labor market in the famed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]