Former UiPath general counsel launches legal platform Goodlegal, raises EUR 1.2 mln pre-seed funding

Former UiPath general counsel launches legal platform Goodlegal, raises EUR 1.2 mln pre-seed funding. Former UiPath general counsel Vasile Tiple launched Goodlegal, a legal infrastructure platform aimed at providing organizations with an “out-of-the-box legal operations framework to achieve legal compliance by leveraging the latest technology advancements and industry-standard content.” With the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]