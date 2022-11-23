Former UiPath general counsel launches legal platform Goodlegal, raises EUR 1.2 mln pre-seed funding
Nov 23, 2022
Former UiPath general counsel launches legal platform Goodlegal, raises EUR 1.2 mln pre-seed funding.
Former UiPath general counsel Vasile Tiple launched Goodlegal, a legal infrastructure platform aimed at providing organizations with an “out-of-the-box legal operations framework to achieve legal compliance by leveraging the latest technology advancements and industry-standard content.” With the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]