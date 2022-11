Study: Romanian Managers’ Economic Confidence Falls Amid Uncertainty

Study: Romanian Managers’ Economic Confidence Falls Amid Uncertainty. Romanian managers' economic confidence decreased in the second half of 2022, nearing the level at the end of 2020, at 44.4, but remains above the level of in the similar period of 2021, according to the CONFIDEX S2 2022 study published by Impetum (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]