Romania sees historic increase in foreign direct investments from the UK

Romania sees historic increase in foreign direct investments from the UK. The volume of British investments in Romania increased by 44% in the first seven months of 2022, reaching the historical maximum of EUR 5.5 bln. As a result, the value of imports from Romania to Great Britain registered a significant increase of 27% in the first 8 months of 2022, while exports (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]