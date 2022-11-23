Ordinance 119/2022 on energy, adopted by Deputies Chamber with modifications proposed by ruling coalition

Ordinance 119/2022 on energy, adopted by Deputies Chamber with modifications proposed by ruling coalition. The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 119/2022 on energy, with the modifications proposed by the governing coalition included and a maximum electricity price of 1.3 lei /kWh for all consumers, regardless of consumption level. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]