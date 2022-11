Prebet Aiud's Net Profit Drops Over 50% YoY To RON1.6M In Jan-Sept 2022

Prebet Aiud's Net Profit Drops Over 50% YoY To RON1.6M In Jan-Sept 2022. Concrete prefab manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON1.64 million for the period January-September 2022, down 53% from RON3.5 million in the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]