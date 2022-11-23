Who do Romanians support at the World Cup? New survey reveals Germany as their number-one favorite



Who do Romanians support at the World Cup? New survey reveals Germany as their number-one favorite.

Romania did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but that doesn’t stop the Romanians from celebrating the once-in-four-year footballing festival. A new international survey carried out by Ipsos in 34 countries between August 26 and September 9, 2022, on people aged 16 to 74 years, (...)