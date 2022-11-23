Prime Ministers Sanchez, Ciuca sign joint statement at the end of the joint meeting of the two countries’ governments : Spain, Romania advocate for relevant EU role, in complementarity with NATO



Romania and Spain are advocating for a European Union that is more capable, responsible and capable of providing support, that will play a relevant role through the implementation of the Strategic Compass and in full complementarity with NATO and by avoiding overlaps, including in the current (...)