Foreigners not having lived in Romania can get Romanian citizenship if married to Romanians for 10 years



The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, by 253 votes in favour, a bill according to which Romanian citizenship can be granted to foreigners who have been married to Romanian citizens for at least 10 years, even if they do not reside in Romania. In this sense, the draft law...