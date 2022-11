Bucharest Stock Exchange companies thrive on high energy prices

Bucharest Stock Exchange companies thrive on high energy prices. The 20 companies whose shares are included in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2022 with a cumulative net profit of RON 21.7 bln (more than EUR 4 bln), up 111% compared to the same period in 2021, Ziarul Financiar announced. Their revenues rose (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]