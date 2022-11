Investments in Romania’s smaller-sized airports continue

Investments in Romania’s smaller-sized airports continue. The airports in Suceava and Iasi, in northeastern Romania, will be developed under projects worth EUR 13 mln and EUR 4 mln, respectively, financed from the European Union’s budget. In addition, the Government will finance a broader EUR 40 mln expansion project at the Maramures airport in Baia (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]