New scheme aimed at capping electricity price in Romania passed by lawmakers
Nov 24, 2022
New scheme aimed at capping electricity price in Romania passed by lawmakers.
Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, passed the draft law for the approval of emergency ordinance (OUG) 119/2022 on energy prices, accepting the amendments proposed by the ruling coalition – including a maximum electricity price of RON 1.3 (26 euro cents, VAT included) per (...)
