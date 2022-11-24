Romania’s Govt. promises to send 2023 budget planning to lawmakers by December 9

Romania’s Govt. promises to send 2023 budget planning to lawmakers by December 9. The Government will most likely send the draft state budget law to the Parliament for debate on December 9, Romanian finance minister Adrian Caciu said in an interview broadcast by Digi24 on November 23, News.ro reported. Currently, the ongoing talks about the minimum statutory wage are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]