EC warns of Romania’s external sustainability and cost competitiveness beyond indicative thresholds

EC warns of Romania’s external sustainability and cost competitiveness beyond indicative thresholds. The scoreboard reading for Romania shows that in 2021 three indicators were beyond their indicative thresholds, namely the current account balance, net international investment position (NIIP) and nominal unit labour cost growth, according to the European Commission’s 2023 European Semester (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]