P3 Logistic Parks closed deals for 78,000 m2 in the first nine months of 2022



P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) closed transactions for 78,000 square meters of office and logistics space in Romania in the first nine months of this year. Of the total transactions, 34% are new long-term contracts (26,533 sqm) and two thirds are short-term contracts or extensions of existing contracts (...)