Matei Păun, Black Sea Fund: Too many people think of investing as a job based primarily on Excel and formulas



Matei Păun, Black Sea Fund: Too many people think of investing as a job based primarily on Excel and formulas.

In reality, the latter means almost 25% of the time Most people don’t know or understand the work of an investor, much of this job represents building relationships with people. Many people think that the work of investors is based only on numbers, but the numbers and the Excel part... The post (...)