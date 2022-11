TotalSoft Targets EUR30M in 2022, Up 20% YOY

TotalSoft, one of Romania's biggest software producers, part of Turkey's Logo group, aims to boost turnover by 20% this year. The company ended 2021 with EUR25 million, up 10% year-on-year.