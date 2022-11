Mizar Expects to End 2022 with 30% Higher Turnover, at over RON26M

Mizar Expects to End 2022 with 30% Higher Turnover, at over RON26M. Dan Lupu, general manager and founder of fashion producer and retailer Mizar, says 2022 has been the best year in the company’s history, so that turnover will rise by 30% from 2021, to over RON26 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]