Kaufland opens in Romania the 1500th store in its European network

Kaufland opens in Romania the 1500th store in its European network. German hypermarket chain Kaufland opened its 1500th store in Europe on Thursday, November 24. The new unit is located in Bucharest, Romania, with a sales space of approximately 3,400 sqm. The new location created 100 new jobs, the company said. Opened in Bucharest's District 3, Kaufland (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]