Concerts, theater, exhibitions: what’s happening this December in Bucharest and in the country

Concerts, theater, exhibitions: what’s happening this December in Bucharest and in the country. The month of December is the time for orchestras and opera theaters to showcase their festive programs, while the public in Bucharest can also visit the Gaudeamus book fair and enjoy some recently-opened exhibitions. We outline below some of the holiday-themed events coming up next month in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]