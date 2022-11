Aquila reports a 64 M Lei net profit at the end of Q3, up 47% on the year



Aquila reports a 64 M Lei net profit at the end of Q3, up 47% on the year.

Aquila, the leader in FMCG integrated distribution, logistics and transport solutions, recorded a net profit of 64 million lei at September 30, 2022, up 47% (20 million lei) compared to the result reported in the third quarter of last year. The acquisition of Trigor, in the first half of (...)