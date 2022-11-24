Moldova's Fagura Launches New Funding Round To Scale Operations In Romania

Moldova's Fagura Launches New Funding Round To Scale Operations In Romania. Fagura, a private-to-private (P2P) lending platform developed by Moldovan entrepreneurs, has launched a new funding round through British crowdfunding platform Seedrs.com to support the scaling of operations in Romania and the development of digital banking services in partnership with other (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]