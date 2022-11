Genesis Property completes EUR 1 mln renewable energy project at Bucharest office park

Genesis Property completes EUR 1 mln renewable energy project at Bucharest office park. Real estate developer Genesis Property said on November 22 that it completed the largest renewable energy project in an office park in Romania. The EUR 1 million project involved installing more than 1,000 photovoltaic panels on over 4,000 sqm, in prosumer mode, on the office buildings’ roofs in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]