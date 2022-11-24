 
November 24, 2022

Investigative journalist says Romania’s interior minister plagiarized at least 18.5% of his Ph.D. thesis
Investigative journalist says Romania’s interior minister plagiarized at least 18.5% of his Ph.D. thesis.

Emilia Sercan, PressOne’s investigative journalist, revealed evidence that Romania’s interior minister Lucian Bode plagiarized at least 18.5% of his 2018 thesis, in no less than 65 out of 194 pages and 10,139 words. Babes-Bolyai University, the Cluj-based institution that awarded the academic (...)

