Investigative journalist says Romania’s interior minister plagiarized at least 18.5% of his Ph.D. thesis

Investigative journalist says Romania’s interior minister plagiarized at least 18.5% of his Ph.D. thesis. Emilia Sercan, PressOne’s investigative journalist, revealed evidence that Romania’s interior minister Lucian Bode plagiarized at least 18.5% of his 2018 thesis, in no less than 65 out of 194 pages and 10,139 words. Babes-Bolyai University, the Cluj-based institution that awarded the academic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]