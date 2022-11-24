Verdino Green Foods announces €4 million investments in the development of the portfolio brands and aims to diversify plant-based market



Verdino Green Foods strengthens its leading position in the plant-based market, by launching a new category – breaded products and ready-to-eat snacks, with the taste and consistency similar to chicken. The €4 million investment is aimed at developing the breaded category, investing in the (...)