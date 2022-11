Label and Packaging Maker Romprix Exim Acquired by Germany’s All4Labels Global Packaging Group

Label and Packaging Maker Romprix Exim Acquired by Germany’s All4Labels Global Packaging Group. Self-adhesive label and flexible packaging maker Romprix Exim has been acquired by Germany’s All4Labels Global Packaging Group, one of the largest packing solutions businesses in the world. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]