OMV Petrom Contributes EUR4M To New Phase Of 'Romania Eficienta' Program

OMV Petrom Contributes EUR4M To New Phase Of 'Romania Eficienta' Program. OMV Petrom continues to promote energy efficiency of buildings and contributes EUR4 million to support a new phase of Romania Eficienta (Efficient Romania) program launched in 2019 in partnership with EPG. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]