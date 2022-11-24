DefMin Tilvar, UK ambassador Noble discuss security situation in the region

DefMin Tilvar, UK ambassador Noble discuss security situation in the region. Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar had a meeting with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, on Thursday, with the two officials addressing, in context, the security situation in the region, informs a press release from the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]