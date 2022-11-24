Bucharest Stock Exchange’s 20 Blue Chips Post 9-Month Combined Net Profit Of RON22B, Up 111% YoY
Nov 24, 2022
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s 20 Blue Chips Post 9-Month Combined Net Profit Of RON22B, Up 111% YoY.
The 20 companies whose shares are included in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2022 with a combined net profit of RON21.7 billion (over EUR4 billion), up 111% year-over-year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data aggregated (...)
