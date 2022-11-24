C&W Echinox: Bucharest Ranks 37th Among World’s 92 Most Expensive Shopping Streets

C&W Echinox: Bucharest Ranks 37th Among World’s 92 Most Expensive Shopping Streets. Romania’s capital city Bucharest places 37th in a ranking of the world’s most expensive shopping streets, with Calea Victoriei (Victory Avenue), the city’s main retail street, having an average rent of EUR53/sqm/month, as per a report by real estate consulting firm Cushman&Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]