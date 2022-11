Poland’s Press Glass Invests EUR50M in Plant in Oradea

Press Glass Production SRL, the local subsidiary of Press Glass Holding Poland, one of the largest thermal insulation glass manufacturers in Europe, is planning a EUR50 million investment in a plant on an 8-hectare plot in Oradea.