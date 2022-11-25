Romania's financial market watchdog sketches tighter regulations for pension fund managers

Romania's financial market watchdog sketches tighter regulations for pension fund managers. Romanian pension fund managers will have to evaluate their portfolios in a more transparent and proactive manner if the proposals sketched by the regulator of the financial market ASF are enforced. The proposals are open for public debate by December 3. "In order to protect the interests of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]