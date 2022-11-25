Confidex S2 2022 Study by Impetum Group: Managers’ confidence in the economy is falling due to current uncertainties

Confidex S2 2022 Study by Impetum Group: Managers’ confidence in the economy is falling due to current uncertainties. The Confidex index of confidence in the national economy falls again close to the level of the end of 2020. Except for agriculture, managers in all domains are less confident than at the beginning of the year. 70% of Romanian managers now believe that the war in Ukraine affects the... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]