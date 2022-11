Enery Power: Romania is among best places for green energy investments

Enery Power: Romania is among best places for green energy investments. Romania is currently one of the best places to invest in green energy, argues Richard König, CEO of Enery Power Holding – an Austrian company with Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF) as its main financier. Enery Power just took over the portfolio of six projects from Canada's Jade (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]