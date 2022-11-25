One United Properties transforms a building within the One North Gate office complex into One North Lofts



One United Properties transforms a building within the One North Gate office complex into One North Lofts.

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, announces a new residential development, One North Lofts, located in a highly desired area on Pipera Bulevard, five minutes’ drive from the Promenada Mall (...)