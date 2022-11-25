Agroland Agribusiness posts 51.1 million lei revenue and a net profit of 1.7 million lei, up 41%, in the first nine months of 2022



Agroland Agribusiness (BVB: AAB), a Romanian entrepreneurial company, part of the Agroland group, specialized in the sale of inputs for agriculture, posts 51.1 million lei operating revenue in the first nine months of 2022, a 130% increase compared to the same period last year, EBITDA of 3.2 (...)