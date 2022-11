Agroserv Mariuta Reports RON1M Loss in Jan-Sept 2002, from RON3.4M Profit in Year-Earlier Period

Agroserv Mariuta Reports RON1M Loss in Jan-Sept 2002, from RON3.4M Profit in Year-Earlier Period. Agroserv Mariuta, the company owning the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, ended the first nine months of 2022 with a loss of around RON960,000, after having generated RON3.4 million net profit in January-September 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]