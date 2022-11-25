CE Oltenia To Resume Dialogue with Tinmar Energy for Construction of 4 Photovoltaic Parks and Gas-Fired Power Plant

CE Oltenia To Resume Dialogue with Tinmar Energy for Construction of 4 Photovoltaic Parks and Gas-Fired Power Plant. The shareholders of CE Oltenia have decided to resume talks with Tinmar Energy for the setting up of a series of joint ventures for the construction of four photovoltaic parks with total installed capacity of around 280 MW and a 475 MW gas-fired power plant in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]