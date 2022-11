AROBS 3Q/2022 Net Profit Up 33% from 3Q/2021, To RON38.3M

AROBS 3Q/2022 Net Profit Up 33% from 3Q/2021, To RON38.3M. AROBS Transilvania Software, an IT company majority held by Cluj entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, reported RON38.3 million net profit for the third quarter of 2022, up 33% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]