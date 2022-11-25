President Iohannis: We must preserve Western unity in face of Russia’s new attempts to divide us



Western countries must remain united in the face of “Russia’s new efforts to divide us”, President Klaus Iohannis told a joint press conference in Kaunas with the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, the President of the Republic of Latvia, Egils Levits and the President of the Republic of (...)