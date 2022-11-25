Stoltenberg, ahead NATO ministerial meeting in Bucharest: NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes



“NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down. Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect foreign ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. “NATO foreign (...)