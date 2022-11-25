“Lebanon viewed from Romania” exhibition, displayed at National History Museum of Romania

“Lebanon viewed from Romania” exhibition, displayed at National History Museum of Romania. The exhibition called “Lebanon viewed from Romania,” occasioned by the National Day of the Lebanese Republic, can be visited, until 4 December, at the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR). According to a MNIR press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the exhibition includes various heritage (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]