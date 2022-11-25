Paval Holding Hires CA Immo Romania Managing Director to Run Its New Office Division

Paval Holding Hires CA Immo Romania Managing Director to Run Its New Office Division. Paval Holding Properties, the real estate investment vehicle of the Paval family (owners of DIY retailer Dedeman, among others) has hired Marian Roman, who had previously led the CA Immo team in Romania, to supervise the new office division, Europolis Office, established after its latest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]