November 25, 2022

New on Netflix: Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ series filmed in several locations in Romania
New on Netflix: Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ series filmed in several locations in Romania.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday was just released on Netflix this week, November 23. Starring Disney Channel and You alumnus Jenna Ortega, the coming-of-age supernatural comedy show follows Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family and features several famous Romanian locations. The Polytechnic University (...)

Agricover Holding Considers Listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange Agricover Holding SA on Friday informed investors that it had appointed WOOD & Company Financial Services a.s. to advise it in exploring opportunities to raise capital to finance the growth plans, including but not limited to a potential initial public offering of shares in Romania, (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Sold RON20M of OMV Petrom Shares in Q3 Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has slightly lowered its stake in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) in the third quarter - July, August, September, by selling about 40 million shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which got it RON20 million at an average price of RON0.47/share, ZF has (...)

Romanian Tech Company Wave Studio 22nd in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe Ranking Romania is in the main category of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking, which includes technology startups with the highest growth in the region, through Wave Studio, a developer of mobile Android and iOS apps, 22nd with a growth rate of 1,319% of revenue in (...)

Prospectiuni Bucuresti Goes from Loss to RON9.5M Profit in Jan-Sep Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO), a geological prospecting company owned by businessman Ovidiu Tender, announced a net profit of RON9.5 million in January-September 2022, compared with a RON20.7 million loss in the previous year. In the first quarter of 2022, the group made a loss of RON3.5 (...)

Telekom Mobile launches the Christmas campaign "How are you?" The company encourages Romanians to be closer to their loved ones and make sure they are well ▪ The campaign is part of a pan-European project launched by the Deutsche Telekom group. ▪ Telekom Mobile offers a wide variety of phones in its Christmas offer; ▪ Phones included in unlimited... The (...)

President Iohannis: We must preserve Western unity in face of Russia's new attempts to divide us Western countries must remain united in the face of “Russia’s new efforts to divide us”, President Klaus Iohannis told a joint press conference in Kaunas with the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, the President of the Republic of Latvia, Egils Levits and the President of the Republic of (...)

Romania travel: Six places to visit during the December 1 break The end of November comes with a short holiday for many Romanians as November 30, when the country celebrates St. Andrew's Day, and December 1, its National Day, are public holidays. For public sector employees, these add up to a five-day holiday after the government declared December 2 a legal (...)

 


