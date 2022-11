Prospectiuni Bucuresti Goes from Loss to RON9.5M Profit in Jan-Sep

Prospectiuni Bucuresti Goes from Loss to RON9.5M Profit in Jan-Sep. Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO), a geological prospecting company owned by businessman Ovidiu Tender, announced a net profit of RON9.5 million in January-September 2022, compared with a RON20.7 million loss in the previous year. In the first quarter of 2022, the group made a loss of RON3.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]