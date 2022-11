Fondul Proprietatea Sold RON20M of OMV Petrom Shares in Q3

Fondul Proprietatea Sold RON20M of OMV Petrom Shares in Q3. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has slightly lowered its stake in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) in the third quarter - July, August, September, by selling about 40 million shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which got it RON20 million at an average price of RON0.47/share, ZF has (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]