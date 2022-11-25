Romanian Tech Company Wave Studio 22nd in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe Ranking

Romanian Tech Company Wave Studio 22nd in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe Ranking. Romania is in the main category of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking, which includes technology startups with the highest growth in the region, through Wave Studio, a developer of mobile Android and iOS apps, 22nd with a growth rate of 1,319% of revenue in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]