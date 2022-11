Agricover Holding Considers Listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Agricover Holding Considers Listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Agricover Holding SA on Friday informed investors that it had appointed WOOD & Company Financial Services a.s. to advise it in exploring opportunities to raise capital to finance the growth plans, including but not limited to a potential initial public offering of shares in Romania, followed by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]